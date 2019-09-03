British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘You don’t want an election’: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns lawmakers he will never delay Brexit
- British leader gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street to give assurance that the UK will leave the bloc on October 31
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators wave European Union flags outside Downing Street during a protest against the suspension of parliament on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain begins decisive week of reckoning for Brexit
- By Friday, British PM Boris Johnson could have emerged triumphant, as the man with whom the EU is forced to negotiate if it wants to avoid no deal
- Or it could end with him being humiliated at the hands of his own party and the UK facing its third general election in the space of four years
Topic | Britain
Demonstrators wave European Union flags outside Downing Street during a protest against the suspension of parliament on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg