SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The golden visa scheme allows people to stay in Britain for 40 months if they invest in the UK economy. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Rich Hongkongers ‘snap up UK golden visas at unheard-of pace’

  • Political instability in Hong Kong and Brexit-battered UK currency cited as factors for rise in applications
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 5:20am, 4 Sep, 2019

Lisbon’s immigrant investor programme has attracted 4.6 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in investment since its unveiling in 2012. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Portugal’s golden visa programme ‘swamped’ by inquiries from Hongkongers seeking alternative residence and a safe haven

  • International property advisers say they’ve seen a surge in interest from Hongkongers regarding Portugal’s investor immigrant programme
  • Portugal’s low cost of living, Mediterranean climate, rich history and high standard of safety seen as attractive ‘drawcards’ for Hongkongers, analysts say
Topic |   European Union
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 8:01am, 13 Aug, 2019

