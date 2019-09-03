Channels

The study followed more than 160,000 adults in a variety of countries over the course of decade. Photo: EPA
Europe

Cancer now leading cause of death in rich countries, studies find

  • Heart disease remains the leading cause of mortality among middle-aged adults globally, accounting for more than 40 per cent of deaths
  • But twin studies published in The Lancet medical journal found that in richer countries, cancer now kills more people
Topic |   Disease
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:13pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Dengue fever: progress made in fight to halt deadly outbreak sweeping Asia

  • The mosquito-borne disease has claimed the lives of hundreds in the region, overwhelming health services
  • Colonies of dengue-free mosquitoes are being introduced in high-risk areas, with promising results
Sian Powell

Sian Powell  

Updated: 9:38am, 1 Sep, 2019

