The study followed more than 160,000 adults in a variety of countries over the course of decade. Photo: EPA
Cancer now leading cause of death in rich countries, studies find
- Heart disease remains the leading cause of mortality among middle-aged adults globally, accounting for more than 40 per cent of deaths
- But twin studies published in The Lancet medical journal found that in richer countries, cancer now kills more people
