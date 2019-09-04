Channels

The teen told doctors that he had a daily diet of unhealthy food. Photo: SCMP
Europe

British teenager goes legally blind after 7-year diet of French fries, white bread and ham slices, doctors say

  • The boy told doctors that since junior school ‘he had a daily portion of fries … and snacked on Pringles, white bread, processed ham slices, and sausage’
Topic |   Health and wellness
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:06am, 4 Sep, 2019

The teen told doctors that he had a daily diet of unhealthy food. Photo: SCMP
Studies and polls suggest stress leading to hair loss is a big health concern in China. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese teenager who lost her hair from stress of chasing grades sparks debate about pressure on young people

  • Doctor who helped 13-year-old girl recover says demands on her to do well at school induced condition
  • Weibo poll reveals that 68 per cent of participants had hair loss in school
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 10:09pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Studies and polls suggest stress leading to hair loss is a big health concern in China. Photo: Alamy
