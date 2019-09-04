Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill, will be expelled from the Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
Winston Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames to be booted from Conservative Party for defying UK PM Boris Johnson
- Nicholas Soames was one of 21 Conservative lawmakers who rebelled against UK PM to vote against the government in Tuesday’s Brexit vote
- Others include former finance minister Philip Hammond and the longest-serving MP, Kenneth Clarke
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to compel another pointless delay to Brexit then that would be the only way to resolve this’. Photo: AP
UK PM Boris Johnson to call for election after humiliating loss in parliament over his Brexit plan
- Lawmakers voted by 328 to 301 for a motion put forward by opposition parties to block a ‘no-deal’ exit from the EU
- Johnson’s government will now seek to hold a vote on Wednesday to approve an early election
Topic | Brexit
