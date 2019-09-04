Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reclines on his seat. Photo: DPA
UK Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg slammed for slouching during Brexit debate
- Furious MPs criticise ‘disrespectful’ body language during crunch debate
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reclines on his seat. Photo: DPA
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to compel another pointless delay to Brexit then that would be the only way to resolve this’. Photo: AP
UK PM Boris Johnson to call for election after humiliating loss in parliament over his Brexit plan
- Lawmakers voted by 328 to 301 for a motion put forward by opposition parties to block a ‘no-deal’ exit from the EU
- Johnson’s government will now seek to hold a vote on Wednesday to approve an early election
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to compel another pointless delay to Brexit then that would be the only way to resolve this’. Photo: AP