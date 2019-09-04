Channels

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reclines on his seat. Photo: DPA
Europe

UK Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg slammed for slouching during Brexit debate

  • Furious MPs criticise ‘disrespectful’ body language during crunch debate
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 1:41pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg reclines on his seat. Photo: DPA
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to compel another pointless delay to Brexit then that would be the only way to resolve this’. Photo: AP
Europe

UK PM Boris Johnson to call for election after humiliating loss in parliament over his Brexit plan

  • Lawmakers voted by 328 to 301 for a motion put forward by opposition parties to block a ‘no-deal’ exit from the EU
  • Johnson’s government will now seek to hold a vote on Wednesday to approve an early election
Topic |   Brexit
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 12:05pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to compel another pointless delay to Brexit then that would be the only way to resolve this’. Photo: AP
