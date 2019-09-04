Channels

SCMP
Afghan police inspect the site where fuel tankers hijacked by the Taliban were bombed outside Kunduz in 2009. Photo: AP
Europe

Deadly Afghanistan air strike still haunts Germany, 10 years on

  • The news that most of the casualties in the 2009 attack were civilians dispelled the notion that Germany could wage a ‘clean war’
  • It also sapped public support in the country for the Nato-led mission in Afghanistan
Topic |   Germany
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:42pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Afghan national army soldiers take part in an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz city, Afghanistan. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Taliban launches another attack in Afghanistan as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says peace deal is near

  • The attack on the capital of Baghlan province came hours after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said he warned the Taliban during talks that ‘violence like this must stop’
  • The attacks are seen as strengthening the negotiating position of the Taliban, who control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan
Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:40pm, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

