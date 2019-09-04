Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pictured leaving his home in London. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s super-rich prepare to flee as prospect of socialist rule looms
- For more than a year, some of the country’s wealthiest people have been preparing for a hard separation from the European Union
- But it turns out they fear Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour party even more
Topic | Britain
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pictured leaving his home in London. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP
Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn urges rebel Tories to help take down Boris Johnson and block no-deal Brexit
- Opposition leader sets out plan for ‘strictly time-limited’ caretaker government to delay departure from EU and hold general election
- Corbyn says he will push for no-confidence vote at ‘earliest opportunity’
Topic | Brexit
Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP