Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pictured leaving his home in London. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Britain’s super-rich prepare to flee as prospect of socialist rule looms

  • For more than a year, some of the country’s wealthiest people have been preparing for a hard separation from the European Union
  • But it turns out they fear Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour party even more
Topic |   Britain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:54pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn pictured leaving his home in London. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP
Europe

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn urges rebel Tories to help take down Boris Johnson and block no-deal Brexit

  • Opposition leader sets out plan for ‘strictly time-limited’ caretaker government to delay departure from EU and hold general election
  • Corbyn says he will push for no-confidence vote at ‘earliest opportunity’
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:11pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Demonstrators protest against Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London in July. Photo: AFP
