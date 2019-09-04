Channels

Ingunn Solheim, the brains behind new Norwegian television show Einig? (Agree?). Photo: Twitter | @ingunnsolheim
Europe

Norway TV debates look to approach politics like ‘marriage therapy’

  • In a world of increasingly polarised viewpoints, the Nordic nation is trialling new ways to debate political issues ahead of its local elections next week
Topic |   Nordic nations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:49pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Ingunn Solheim, the brains behind new Norwegian television show Einig? (Agree?). Photo: Twitter | @ingunnsolheim
Luigi di Maio became leader, showing a party transformed and ready to move on from its purely protest logic. Photo: Reuters
Europe

How Italy’s Five Star Movement moved from political fringes to establishment

  • The Five Star Movement has evolved from a protest party into one capable of forming key alliances on both sides of the political spectrum
  • Besides forming political alliances, the party changed course on several policies, notably on remaining in the euro zone
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:10pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Luigi di Maio became leader, showing a party transformed and ready to move on from its purely protest logic. Photo: Reuters
