Ingunn Solheim, the brains behind new Norwegian television show Einig? (Agree?). Photo: Twitter | @ingunnsolheim
Norway TV debates look to approach politics like ‘marriage therapy’
- In a world of increasingly polarised viewpoints, the Nordic nation is trialling new ways to debate political issues ahead of its local elections next week
Topic | Nordic nations
Luigi di Maio became leader, showing a party transformed and ready to move on from its purely protest logic. Photo: Reuters
How Italy’s Five Star Movement moved from political fringes to establishment
- The Five Star Movement has evolved from a protest party into one capable of forming key alliances on both sides of the political spectrum
- Besides forming political alliances, the party changed course on several policies, notably on remaining in the euro zone
Topic | Italy
