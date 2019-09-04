Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the start of his first Prime Minister’s questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Defiant UK lawmakers move to block ‘no-deal’ Brexit as PM Boris Johnson faces ‘zero trust’
- Opposition lawmakers, supported by rebels in the ruling Conservative Party, plan to fast-track a law that would prevent a no-deal departure
Topic | Britain
Suffering Brexhaustion? Here’s a handy guide to UK Brexit-speak
- From backstop to Brexiteer, Britain’s decision to leave the European Union has spawned a baffling array of new terms
Topic | Explainers
