Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during his first Prime Ministers Questions session in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces fresh defeat as MPs back bill to prevent no-deal Brexit

  • The legislation will now pass to the parliament’s upper chamber for approval, with the prospect of an early general election now looking likely
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:04am, 5 Sep, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during his first Prime Ministers Questions session in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the start of his first Prime Minister’s questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Defiant UK lawmakers move to block ‘no-deal’ Brexit as PM Boris Johnson faces ‘zero trust’

  • Opposition lawmakers, supported by rebels in the ruling Conservative Party, plan to fast-track a law that would prevent a no-deal departure
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:48pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the start of his first Prime Minister’s questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
