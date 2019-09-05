Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during his first Prime Ministers Questions session in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces fresh defeat as MPs back bill to prevent no-deal Brexit
- The legislation will now pass to the parliament’s upper chamber for approval, with the prospect of an early general election now looking likely
Defiant UK lawmakers move to block ‘no-deal’ Brexit as PM Boris Johnson faces ‘zero trust’
- Opposition lawmakers, supported by rebels in the ruling Conservative Party, plan to fast-track a law that would prevent a no-deal departure
