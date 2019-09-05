Donald Trump’s map from a hurricane briefing on Wednesday bizarrely had a Sharpie loop expanding the path. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump shows fake Hurricane Dorian map to validate his incorrect tweet that storm threatened Alabama
- Trump points to map with black loop extending hurricane’s path
- President made baseless claim that Alabama would be affected
Hurricane Dorian is seen approaching The Bahamas and Florida. Photo: AFP
Dorian strengthens to category four hurricane as it menaces Bahamas en route to Florida
- Forecasters fear that Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida’s east coast in 30 years
- Millions of people in Florida could be affected, with a state of emergency declared and some counties already ordering evacuations
