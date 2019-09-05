Channels

Just six weeks after taking over as British leader, Boris Johnson is finding it difficult to complete his career-defining task. Photo: EPA
Europe

Brexit unmasks UK PM Boris Johnson’s ruthless streak as he tries to trigger election

  • UK leader tries to force an election and regain the parliamentary majority needed to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 2:50pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Just six weeks after taking over as British leader, Boris Johnson is finding it difficult to complete his career-defining task. Photo: EPA
Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill, will be expelled from the Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Winston Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames to be booted from Conservative Party for defying UK PM Boris Johnson over Brexit

  • Nicholas Soames was one of 21 Conservative lawmakers who rebelled against UK PM to vote against the government in Tuesday’s Brexit vote
  • Others include former finance minister Philip Hammond and the longest-serving MP, Kenneth Clarke
Topic |   Brexit
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 11:04pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain's World War Two leader Winston Churchill, will be expelled from the Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
