Just six weeks after taking over as British leader, Boris Johnson is finding it difficult to complete his career-defining task. Photo: EPA
Brexit unmasks UK PM Boris Johnson’s ruthless streak as he tries to trigger election
- UK leader tries to force an election and regain the parliamentary majority needed to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal
Topic | Boris Johnson
Just six weeks after taking over as British leader, Boris Johnson is finding it difficult to complete his career-defining task. Photo: EPA
Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill, will be expelled from the Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters
Winston Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames to be booted from Conservative Party for defying UK PM Boris Johnson over Brexit
- Nicholas Soames was one of 21 Conservative lawmakers who rebelled against UK PM to vote against the government in Tuesday’s Brexit vote
- Others include former finance minister Philip Hammond and the longest-serving MP, Kenneth Clarke
Topic | Brexit
Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Britain’s World War Two leader Winston Churchill, will be expelled from the Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters