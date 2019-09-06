Channels

Demonstrators supporting the Hong Kong protests rally in central London last month. File photo: Reuters
Europe

‘Everyone affected’ as Hong Kong’s troubles divide the UK Chinese community

  • UK community split – largely along generational lines – by those who support Hong Kong’s protesters and those who back the city’s police, government and Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 6:12am, 6 Sep, 2019

The golden visa scheme allows people to stay in Britain for 40 months if they invest in the UK economy. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Rich Hongkongers ‘snap up UK golden visas at unheard-of pace’

  • Political instability in Hong Kong and Brexit-battered UK currency cited as factors for rise in applications
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 8:15pm, 4 Sep, 2019

