Jo Johnson said he has been ‘torn between family loyalty and the national interest’. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson dealt fresh blow as brother Jo quits government
- Jo Johnson said he would resign as a junior minister and said he would also step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest
Topic | Brexit
Jo Johnson said he has been ‘torn between family loyalty and the national interest’. Photo: AFP
Just six weeks after taking over as British leader, Boris Johnson is finding it difficult to complete his career-defining task. Photo: EPA
Brexit unmasks UK PM Boris Johnson’s ruthless streak as he tries to trigger election
- UK leader tries to force an election and regain the parliamentary majority needed to leave the EU by October 31, with or without a deal
Topic | Boris Johnson
Just six weeks after taking over as British leader, Boris Johnson is finding it difficult to complete his career-defining task. Photo: EPA