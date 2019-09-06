Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit with the police in West Yorkshire on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson says he’d ‘rather be dead in a ditch’ than delay Brexit
- British PM plans new attempt to force snap election on Monday after earlier call was rejected by MPs
- Johnson suffered fresh blow just hours earlier, when brother resigned from government
Topic | Brexit
Jo Johnson said he has been ‘torn between family loyalty and the national interest’. Photo: AFP
British PM Boris Johnson dealt fresh blow as brother Jo quits government
- Jo Johnson said he would resign as a junior minister and said he would also step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest
