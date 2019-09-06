Channels

A militant Islamist fighter waves the flag of Islamic State in Syria's Raqqa province in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Europe

US defence secretary tells Europe to take back Islamic State fighters or risk further conflict

  • Around 2,000 foreign fighters, many from Europe, are currently being held in makeshift jails by Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria
Updated: 11:35am, 6 Sep, 2019

A militant Islamist fighter waves the flag of Islamic State in Syria's Raqqa province in 2014. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Pentagon chief Mark Esper suggests European allies ‘pick up tab’ as US diverts funds to pay for Donald Trump’s wall

  • Defence Department plans to pull US$3.6 billion from projects like schools and day care centres for military families
  • Esper says allies should cover costs of such facilities as they would involve building infrastructure in their countries
Updated: 7:48am, 6 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
