A militant Islamist fighter waves the flag of Islamic State in Syria's Raqqa province in 2014. Photo: Reuters
US defence secretary tells Europe to take back Islamic State fighters or risk further conflict
- Around 2,000 foreign fighters, many from Europe, are currently being held in makeshift jails by Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria
US President Donald Trump (right) listens as Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defence, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office in July. Photo: Bloomberg
Pentagon chief Mark Esper suggests European allies ‘pick up tab’ as US diverts funds to pay for Donald Trump’s wall
- Defence Department plans to pull US$3.6 billion from projects like schools and day care centres for military families
- Esper says allies should cover costs of such facilities as they would involve building infrastructure in their countries
