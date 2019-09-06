EU flags fly outside the British Parliament in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
High Court rejects legal challenge against British parliament suspension
- The PM was found to have acted lawfully in the advice he gave to the queen to suspend parliament, the court ruled
- The ruling will go to appeal at the Supreme Court on September 17
Topic | Britain
EU flags fly outside the British Parliament in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit with the police in West Yorkshire on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson says he’d ‘rather be dead in a ditch’ than delay Brexit
- British PM plans new attempt to force snap election on Monday after earlier call was rejected by MPs
- Johnson suffered fresh blow just hours earlier, when brother resigned from government
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit with the police in West Yorkshire on Thursday. Photo: AFP