EU flags fly outside the British Parliament in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

High Court rejects legal challenge against British parliament suspension

  • The PM was found to have acted lawfully in the advice he gave to the queen to suspend parliament, the court ruled
  • The ruling will go to appeal at the Supreme Court on September 17
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:48pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit with the police in West Yorkshire on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Boris Johnson says he’d ‘rather be dead in a ditch’ than delay Brexit

  • British PM plans new attempt to force snap election on Monday after earlier call was rejected by MPs
  • Johnson suffered fresh blow just hours earlier, when brother resigned from government
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:00am, 6 Sep, 2019

