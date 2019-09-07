Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to walk a bull during a visit to a farm in Scotland. Photo: AFP
‘No-deal’ Brexit bill passes UK upper house in blow for Boris Johnson
- Johnson wants an early election that could give him a mandate to take Britain out of the EU with or without a divorce deal
- The Labour Party is planning a strategy with smaller groups that could leave the PM with no other alternative but to resign
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit with the police in West Yorkshire on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson says he’d ‘rather be dead in a ditch’ than delay Brexit
- British PM plans new attempt to force snap election on Monday after earlier call was rejected by MPs
- Johnson suffered fresh blow just hours earlier, when brother resigned from government
