A police car burns on the sidelines of a yellow vest demonstration in Montpellier on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Fiery clashes as ‘yellow vests’ revive protests across France
- Thousands gather in Montpellier, with smaller demonstrations in other cities, including Paris and Marseille
- Movement tapered off over summer, but leaders are hoping for fresh wave of rallies as government begins reform of country’s retirement system
Topic | France
A police car burns on the sidelines of a yellow vest demonstration in Montpellier on Saturday. Photo: AFP