Britain's Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd arrives to attend a meeting at the Cabinet Office in London on September 2. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top British minister Amber Rudd quits over Brexit, slamming Boris Johnson for ‘political vandalism’
- Work and pensions secretary resigns from cabinet and surrenders Conservative whip
- Rudd says she can no longer endorse PM’s commitment to take Britain out of EU on October 31 even without a deal
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a television interview in Biarritz, France, in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson ‘could be jailed’ for refusing to seek Brexit delay
- Legal experts say British PM could be found in contempt of court if he does not abide by new bill designed to block no-deal departure from EU on October 31
- Johnson has said he would rather ‘be dead in a ditch’ than ask Brussels for Brexit extension
