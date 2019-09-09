Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after being released on bail on August 30. Photo: EPA
German minister welcomes release of Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong
- The 22-year-old was arrested at the airport on Sunday for breach of bail conditions imposed after he was charged over a protest on June 21
- But it transpired in court on Monday that the apparent breach was caused by inaccurate documentation of his bail terms
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Joshua Wong was cleared to travel to Germany and the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong cleared to travel after bail blunder leads to day of detention
- The 22-year-old was arrested at the airport on Sunday for breaching travel restrictions, on his way to Germany and the US
- Eastern Court hears his bail terms were previously taken down inaccurately, leading to a mix-up
