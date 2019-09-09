Channels

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong after being released on bail on August 30. Photo: EPA
Europe

German minister welcomes release of Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong

  • The 22-year-old was arrested at the airport on Sunday for breach of bail conditions imposed after he was charged over a protest on June 21
  • But it transpired in court on Monday that the apparent breach was caused by inaccurate documentation of his bail terms
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:07pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Joshua Wong was cleared to travel to Germany and the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong cleared to travel after bail blunder leads to day of detention

  • The 22-year-old was arrested at the airport on Sunday for breaching travel restrictions, on his way to Germany and the US
  • Eastern Court hears his bail terms were previously taken down inaccurately, leading to a mix-up
Topic |   Joshua Wong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 12:19pm, 9 Sep, 2019

