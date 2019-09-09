A British flag is seen during a protest in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AP
Nearly 130 British lawmakers sign letter seeking Commonwealth solution to Hongkongers’ plight
- The letter signed sent to the foreign secretary calls on the UK government to help the city’s residents get second citizenship or rights of abode elsewhere
- It stops short of asking for British citizenship to be offered, instead suggesting ‘many Commonwealth countries … may well be willing to assist’
Hundreds of activists march to the British consulate in Hong Kong, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Nora Tam
British MPs step up calls for Hongkongers to be given rights of abode ‘as an insurance policy’
- Unrest fuels calls for Britain and Commonwealth countries to give residency rights to British National Overseas passport holders
- British government remains non-committal with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warning it risks undermining ‘one country, two systems’
