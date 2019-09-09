Channels

A British flag is seen during a protest in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AP
Europe

Nearly 130 British lawmakers sign letter seeking Commonwealth solution to Hongkongers' plight

  • The letter signed sent to the foreign secretary calls on the UK government to help the city's residents get second citizenship or rights of abode elsewhere
  • It stops short of asking for British citizenship to be offered, instead suggesting 'many Commonwealth countries … may well be willing to assist'
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 10:17pm, 9 Sep, 2019

A British flag is seen during a protest in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: AP
Hundreds of activists march to the British consulate in Hong Kong, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Nora Tam
Diplomacy

British MPs step up calls for Hongkongers to be given rights of abode 'as an insurance policy'

  • Unrest fuels calls for Britain and Commonwealth countries to give residency rights to British National Overseas passport holders
  • British government remains non-committal with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warning it risks undermining 'one country, two systems'
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 10:53pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Hundreds of activists march to the British consulate in Hong Kong, urging the British government to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Nora Tam
