A symbol of the World Health Organisation at its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Europe

Suicide kills one person every 40 seconds, says World Health Organisation

  • Overall, close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year – more than are killed by malaria or breast cancer, or by war or homicide
Updated: 10:39pm, 9 Sep, 2019

A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP
Europe

Hopes fade for a malaria-free world as UN eradication efforts stall

  • The mosquito-borne disease still kills more than 400,000 people every year, many of whom are very young children in Sub-Saharan Africa
  • But a lack of investment and political leadership is hampering eradication programmes, the World Health Organisation warns
Updated: 10:42pm, 23 Aug, 2019

