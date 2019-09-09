A symbol of the World Health Organisation at its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Suicide kills one person every 40 seconds, says World Health Organisation
- Overall, close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year – more than are killed by malaria or breast cancer, or by war or homicide
Topic | World Health Organisation
A symbol of the World Health Organisation at its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP
Hopes fade for a malaria-free world as UN eradication efforts stall
- The mosquito-borne disease still kills more than 400,000 people every year, many of whom are very young children in Sub-Saharan Africa
- But a lack of investment and political leadership is hampering eradication programmes, the World Health Organisation warns
Topic | Disease
A mother holds her baby as a malaria vaccine is administered in Kenya. The shot only protects about one-third of children who get it. Photo: AP