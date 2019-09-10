Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
British MPs vote against Boris Johnson’s second push for snap election
- Motion defeated just before controversial five-week suspension of parliament
- Day of defeats for British PM as he is ordered to hand over secret documents on preparations for no-deal departure from EU
Topic | Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy is in tatters after members of parliament voted to stop him carrying out his threat to take the UK out of the EU with no deal on October 31. Photo: AP
Will Boris Johnson make history to become the UK’s shortest-serving PM?
- If last week was a disaster for Britain’s beleaguered prime minister, this week could be worse
