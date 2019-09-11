Channels

MPs behind the plan still believe Boris Johnson may try to push through a no-deal Brexit at the end of October. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Second referendum? UK MPs want to revive Theresa May’s Brexit deal

  • Cross-party majority moving closer as more current and ex-Tories open to idea, source says
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 3:53pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a class during his visit to Pimlico Primary school in London on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

What is Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy after shutting down parliament?

  • Controversial move leaves prime minister five weeks to hone plan for Britain to leave EU by October 31
Topic |   Boris Johnson
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 7:44am, 11 Sep, 2019

