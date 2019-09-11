Channels

SCMP
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photo: DPA
Europe

Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage offers British PM ‘no-deal’ election pact

  • The Brexit Party leader urged Boris Johnson to strike an agreement to stand jointly in favour of no deal as yet another UK national election looms
  • He took out newspaper ads setting out terms for a hard Brexit alliance to take on tactical voting among supporters of the pro-referendum parties
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:33pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a class during his visit to Pimlico Primary school in London on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

What is Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy after shutting down parliament?

  • Controversial move leaves prime minister five weeks to hone plan for Britain to leave EU by October 31
Topic |   Boris Johnson
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 7:44am, 11 Sep, 2019

