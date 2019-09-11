Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photo: DPA
Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage offers British PM ‘no-deal’ election pact
- The Brexit Party leader urged Boris Johnson to strike an agreement to stand jointly in favour of no deal as yet another UK national election looms
- He took out newspaper ads setting out terms for a hard Brexit alliance to take on tactical voting among supporters of the pro-referendum parties
Topic | Brexit
