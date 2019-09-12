This artist’s rendering provided by University College London Centre for Space Exochemistry Data researchers shows exoplanet K2-18b (foreground), its host star and an accompanying planet in this system. Photo: ESA/Hubble via AP
Scientists discover water, temperature conditions right for life at planet called K2-18b outside solar system
- Discovered in 2015, the planet known as K2-18b is twice the size of Earth with eight times the mass
- Water vapor was found in its atmosphere and the planet also resides within the habitable zone of its star
Topic | Space
