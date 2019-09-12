Channels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to reverse his suspension of parliament after a Scottish court ruled it illegal. Photo: AFP
Europe

Has UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to the queen?

  • Boris Johnson claims he suspended the UK parliament so that he could start afresh on his domestic agenda, which the queen approved
  • But justices at Scotland’s highest civil court said the government’s action was illegal because its purpose was to ‘stymie parliament’
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 12:44pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London. Photo: AP
Europe

What is prorogation? A simple guide to what is happening in UK politics

  • If the past few years of Brexit debate have passed you by, here is what you need to know
Topic |   Brexit
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 3:14pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London. Photo: AP
