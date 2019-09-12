UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to reverse his suspension of parliament after a Scottish court ruled it illegal. Photo: AFP
Has UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to the queen?
- Boris Johnson claims he suspended the UK parliament so that he could start afresh on his domestic agenda, which the queen approved
- But justices at Scotland’s highest civil court said the government’s action was illegal because its purpose was to ‘stymie parliament’
Topic | Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to reverse his suspension of parliament after a Scottish court ruled it illegal. Photo: AFP
Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London. Photo: AP
What is prorogation? A simple guide to what is happening in UK politics
- If the past few years of Brexit debate have passed you by, here is what you need to know
Topic | Brexit
Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London. Photo: AP