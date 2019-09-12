A pedestrian walks past a hoarding in west Belfast calling for a special Brexit status for Northern Ireland. Photo: AFP
Northern Ireland court dismisses claims no-deal Brexit would damage peace process
- The High Court in Belfast ruled that the British prime minister’s advice to the queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was lawful
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson, then the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, for an audience at Buckingham Palace in July. Photo: AFP
Has UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to the queen?
- PM advised Queen Elizabeth to prorogue the UK parliament to start afresh on his domestic agenda
- But Scotland court said action was illegal because its purpose was to ‘stymie parliament’
Topic | Boris Johnson
