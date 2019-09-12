Hassa bint Salman is the sister of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AP
Saudi crown prince’s sister gets suspended jail sentence in France for ordering bodyguard beat up plumber
- Hassa bint Salman, sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was tried in absentia having been the target of an arrest warrant since December 2017
- The 42-year-old had never shown up at trial, which began in July. She was handed a 10-month suspended sentence and 10,000-euro fine.
