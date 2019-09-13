Channels

Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, speaks at the Sixth Annual Bingham Lecture at Middle Temple on Thursday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Europe

Speaker John Bercow vows to stop Boris Johnson breaking the law on Brexit

  • Bercow threatens to rip up parliamentary rule book to block any illegal attempt by prime minister to take Britain out of EU without a deal on October 31
  • Colourful and controversial political figure has announced he will step down at end of October, Johnson’s Brexit deadline
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:11am, 13 Sep, 2019

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, champion of Britain’s parliament in its move to rein in Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Brexit, said on Monday he would stand down. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Who is John Bercow and why does his resignation as UK Commons speaker matter?

  • John Bercow has served as speaker of parliament’s lower chamber for 10 years, recently overseeing heated debates on Brexit
Topic |   Britain
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 3:52pm, 10 Sep, 2019

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, champion of Britain’s parliament in its move to rein in Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Brexit, said on Monday he would stand down. Photo: Xinhua
