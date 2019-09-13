Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, speaks at the Sixth Annual Bingham Lecture at Middle Temple on Thursday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
Speaker John Bercow vows to stop Boris Johnson breaking the law on Brexit
- Bercow threatens to rip up parliamentary rule book to block any illegal attempt by prime minister to take Britain out of EU without a deal on October 31
- Colourful and controversial political figure has announced he will step down at end of October, Johnson’s Brexit deadline
Topic | Brexit
Who is John Bercow and why does his resignation as UK Commons speaker matter?
- John Bercow has served as speaker of parliament’s lower chamber for 10 years, recently overseeing heated debates on Brexit
Topic | Britain
