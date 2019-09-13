A British man is suspected of selling stolen music in exchange for cryptocurrency. Photo: Reuters
UK teen accused of hacking music stars, selling unreleased songs for cryptocurrency
- The 19-year-old man was arrested in Ipswich in eastern England as part of a US-led investigation
- Police said they had used information received from IFPI, the body representing the global recording industry
Topic | Britain
