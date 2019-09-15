The 18-karat toilet, titled America, by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016. Photo: AP Photo
Man arrested after 18-carat solid gold toilet stolen from English stately home Blenheim Palace
- A 66-year-old man has been arrested over the theft of the fully-functioning toilet created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan
Topic | Crime
The 18-karat toilet, titled America, by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016. Photo: AP Photo