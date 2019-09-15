Sam Gyimah speaks during a People’s Vote press conference at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in London. Photo: Reuters
Lawmaker from Boris Johnson’s Conservative party defects to Liberal Democrats over Brexit
- Sam Gyimah, who has been calling for a re-run of the Brexit referendum, was announced as a new member of the Lib Dems at its annual conference
Boris Johnson and David Cameron pictured in 2015. Photo: AFP
Former British PM David Cameron, who called the Brexit referendum, says he’s ‘sorry’ about the consequences
- David Cameron resigned after the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum came out
- In a new memoir, he says he deeply regrets the outcome, and worries ‘desperately’ about what will happen next
