UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets’. Photo: DPA
Defiant Boris Johnson likens himself to the Incredible Hulk as he prepares to fight UK ban on no-deal Brexit
- UK PM drew parallels between Britain’s Brexit situation and the frustrations felt by fictional scientist Bruce Banner, who when enraged turned into The Incredible Hulk
Boris Johnson and David Cameron pictured in 2015. Photo: AFP
Former British PM David Cameron, who called the Brexit referendum, says he’s ‘sorry’ about the consequences
- David Cameron resigned after the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum came out
- In a new memoir, he says he deeply regrets the outcome, and worries ‘desperately’ about what will happen next
