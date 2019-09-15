Channels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets’. Photo: DPA
Europe

Defiant Boris Johnson likens himself to the Incredible Hulk as he prepares to fight UK ban on no-deal Brexit

  • UK PM drew parallels between Britain’s Brexit situation and the frustrations felt by fictional scientist Bruce Banner, who when enraged turned into The Incredible Hulk
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:16am, 15 Sep, 2019

Boris Johnson and David Cameron pictured in 2015. Photo: AFP
Europe

Former British PM David Cameron, who called the Brexit referendum, says he’s ‘sorry’ about the consequences

  • David Cameron resigned after the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum came out
  • In a new memoir, he says he deeply regrets the outcome, and worries ‘desperately’ about what will happen next
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:41pm, 14 Sep, 2019

