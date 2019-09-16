UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bridge would ‘only cost about £15 billion’. Photo: DPA
Boris Johnson’s ‘bonkers’ plan for a 35km bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland
- Experts say PM’s proposal for bridge fraught with problems
Topic | Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bridge would ‘only cost about £15 billion’. Photo: DPA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson, then the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, for an audience at Buckingham Palace in July. Photo: AFP
Has UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to the queen?
- PM advised Queen Elizabeth to prorogue the UK parliament to start afresh on his domestic agenda
- But Scotland court said action was illegal because its purpose was to ‘stymie parliament’
Topic | Boris Johnson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson, then the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, for an audience at Buckingham Palace in July. Photo: AFP