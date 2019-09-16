Channels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bridge would ‘only cost about £15 billion’. Photo: DPA
Europe

Boris Johnson’s ‘bonkers’ plan for a 35km bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland

  • Experts say PM’s proposal for bridge fraught with problems
Topic |   Boris Johnson
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:54am, 16 Sep, 2019

Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Boris Johnson, then the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, for an audience at Buckingham Palace in July. Photo: AFP
Europe

Has UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to the queen?

  • PM advised Queen Elizabeth to prorogue the UK parliament to start afresh on his domestic agenda
  • But Scotland court said action was illegal because its purpose was to ‘stymie parliament’
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Sep, 2019

