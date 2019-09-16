Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough found

  • The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
  • Johnson’s Down Street claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:37pm, 16 Sep, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets’. Photo: DPA
Europe

Defiant Boris Johnson likens himself to the Incredible Hulk as he prepares to fight UK ban on no-deal Brexit

  • UK PM drew parallels between Britain’s Brexit situation and the frustrations felt by fictional scientist Bruce Banner, who when enraged turned into The Incredible Hulk
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:16am, 15 Sep, 2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets’. Photo: DPA
