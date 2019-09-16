British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough found
- The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
- Johnson’s Down Street claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
Topic | Brexit
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: ‘The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets’. Photo: DPA
Defiant Boris Johnson likens himself to the Incredible Hulk as he prepares to fight UK ban on no-deal Brexit
- UK PM drew parallels between Britain’s Brexit situation and the frustrations felt by fictional scientist Bruce Banner, who when enraged turned into The Incredible Hulk
Topic | Boris Johnson
