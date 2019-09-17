Channels

Edward Snowden speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of ‘Improving the protection of whistle-blowers’, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France, earlier this year. File photo: AFP
Europe

Wanted: a new German or French home for Edward Snowden, who never chose to come to Russia

  • Edward Snowden, about to publish his memoirs ‘Permanent Record’, has been living in Russia since 2013
  • He has been publicly lobbying the French and German governments to grant him asylum
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Erik Kirschbaum

Erik Kirschbaum  

Updated: 2:03pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Edward Snowden speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of 'Improving the protection of whistle-blowers', at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France, earlier this year. File photo: AFP
Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s intelligence unit, is shown in a court sketch from his hearing in Ottawa on Friday. Image: Lauren Foster-MacLeod via Reuters
United States & Canada

Arrested Canadian intelligence official Cameron Ortis had access to allies’ secrets, head of police agency says

  • ‘Unsettling’ charges faced by director general of RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre leave many in police agency shaken
  • Ortis worked in operations research and national security criminal investigations, and had access to information from Canada’s international partners
Topic |   Canada
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 5:04am, 17 Sep, 2019

Cameron Ortis, director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's intelligence unit, is shown in a court sketch from his hearing in Ottawa on Friday. Image: Lauren Foster-MacLeod via Reuters
