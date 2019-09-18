A Chinese water deer in Bedfordshire, England. The species of small deer has become an unlikely focus of the campaign against trophy hunting in the UK. Photo: Shutterstock
The ‘vulnerable’ fanged Chinese deer hunted for fun in the UK
- Chinese water deer hunted in the English countryside are descendants of those brought over from China in the 1890s
- They are listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s so-called ‘Red List’
Topic | Britain
Elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana. The country has reintroduced elephant hunts with a cautious approach to pricing. File photo: AP
US$1,834: how much a foreigner will pay to shoot elephants in Botswana
- Botswana government sets charge for hunting licenses designated for foreigners
Topic | Africa
