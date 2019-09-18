Channels

A Chinese water deer in Bedfordshire, England. The species of small deer has become an unlikely focus of the campaign against trophy hunting in the UK. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

The ‘vulnerable’ fanged Chinese deer hunted for fun in the UK

  • Chinese water deer hunted in the English countryside are descendants of those brought over from China in the 1890s
  • They are listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s so-called ‘Red List’
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 5:00am, 18 Sep, 2019

A Chinese water deer in Bedfordshire, England. The species of small deer has become an unlikely focus of the campaign against trophy hunting in the UK. Photo: Shutterstock
Elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana. The country has reintroduced elephant hunts with a cautious approach to pricing. File photo: AP
Africa

US$1,834: how much a foreigner will pay to shoot elephants in Botswana

  • Botswana government sets charge for hunting licenses designated for foreigners
Topic |   Africa
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana. The country has reintroduced elephant hunts with a cautious approach to pricing. File photo: AP
