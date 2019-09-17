Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Theft of French President Emmanuel Macron’s portrait justified by climate change, judge rules

  • The judge said the protesters behind the theft had only caused a limited disturbance and their actions were a ‘legitimate call on the president’
Topic |   France
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 8:52pm, 17 Sep, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
Renzo Gracie (left) rants on social media about Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron (right), pictured at the G7 summit. Photo: Twitter/Reuters
Mixed Martial Arts

MMA legend Renzo Gracie threatens to choke French president Emmanuel Macron

  • Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon rants after the French government’s criticism of his country’s reaction to the Amazon wildfires
  • Now Brazil’s tourism chief, Gracie also calls French president’s wife Brigitte a ‘dragon’ and ‘ugly’
Topic |   MMA
Nick Atkin

Nick Atkin  

Updated: 4:34pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Renzo Gracie (left) rants on social media about Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron (right), pictured at the G7 summit. Photo: Twitter/Reuters
