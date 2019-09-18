Norwegian suspect Philip Manshaus makes a Nazi salute as he appears at the Oslo District Court in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
Norway mosque shooter Philip Manshaus killed stepsister over her ‘Chinese origin’, police say
- Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, who was adopted by Manshaus’ father’s girlfriend, was shot three times in head and once in chest
- Her body was found at home after Manshaus was arrested for opening fire in Oslo mosque in August
Topic | Racism
Norwegian suspect Philip Manshaus makes a Nazi salute as he appears at the Oslo District Court in August. Photo: EPA-EFE