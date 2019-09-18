A hearing on the prorogation of parliament at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday. Photo: UK Supreme Court via EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson could recall parliament if UK Supreme Court decides he unlawfully suspended it as part of Brexit plan
- But prime minister has not ruled out attempting to suspend parliament again if judges deem his actions illegal
- Opponents have challenged shutdown, saying Johnson is trying to silence parliament because it is an obstacle to him taking Britain out of EU even without a deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough yet
- The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
- Johnson’s government claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
