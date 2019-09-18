Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A hearing on the prorogation of parliament at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday. Photo: UK Supreme Court via EPA-EFE
Europe

Boris Johnson could recall parliament if UK Supreme Court decides he unlawfully suspended it as part of Brexit plan

  • But prime minister has not ruled out attempting to suspend parliament again if judges deem his actions illegal
  • Opponents have challenged shutdown, saying Johnson is trying to silence parliament because it is an obstacle to him taking Britain out of EU even without a deal
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:28am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A hearing on the prorogation of parliament at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday. Photo: UK Supreme Court via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough yet

  • The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
  • Johnson’s government claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:44am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.