Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A 3D-printed Facebook Libra cryptocurrency logo is seen in front of a German flag. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Germany adds to Facebook’s woes by voicing opposition to its Libra cryptocurrency

  • While the development of blockchain technology holds great potential, it should not be used to develop private forms of money, Berlin said
Topic |   Germany
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:07pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 3D-printed Facebook Libra cryptocurrency logo is seen in front of a German flag. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Policy

Facebook's Libra digital currency is already on the receiving end of EU antitrust scrutiny

  • The European Commission is worried that Libra could unfairly shut out rivals
Topic |   Facebook
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:00am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 3-D printed Facebook logo is seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture, June 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.