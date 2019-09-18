Johanna's mother cries as she holds a picture of her daughter. Photo: AFP
French woman stabbed 14 times, ‘killed by partner in front of their three children’
- The man, 37, attacked the 27-year-old woman during a dispute outside a supermarket in Le Havre on Monday, prosecutors said
Topic | France
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
Theft of French President Emmanuel Macron’s portrait justified by climate change, judge rules
- The judge said the protesters behind the theft had only caused a limited disturbance and their actions were a ‘legitimate call on the president’
