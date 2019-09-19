The number of women dying due to complications during pregnancy and childbirth has actually dropped by more than one-third since 2000. Photo: Shutterstock
A mother or baby die in childbirth every 11 seconds, UN says
- Sub-Saharan Africa has the most dire situation, with levels of maternal deaths there nearly 50 times higher than in high-income countries
- And while rates have generally trended downwards, UN figures show that maternal mortality rates have actually increased in 13 countries
Topic | United Nations
A symbol of the World Health Organisation at its headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Suicide kills one person every 40 seconds, World Health Organisation says
- Overall, close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year – more than are killed by malaria or breast cancer, or by war or homicide
- WHO is urging governments to adopt suicide prevention plans to help people cope with stress and to reduce access to suicide means
Topic | World Health Organisation
