David Cameron pictured with Queen Elizabeth in 2012. Photo: AFP
Europe

Former British PM David Cameron ‘asked for queen’s help’ with Scottish independence referendum

  • Cameron made the revelation about the 2014 vote in a documentary to promote his new book – risking irritating the nominally neutral head of state
  • He quit as British prime minister after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016, the result of which has seen support for Scottish independence surge
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:56pm, 19 Sep, 2019

David Cameron pictured with Queen Elizabeth in 2012. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson and David Cameron pictured in 2015. Photo: AFP
Europe

Former British PM David Cameron, who called the Brexit referendum, says he’s ‘sorry’ about the consequences

  • David Cameron resigned after the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum came out
  • In a new memoir, he says he deeply regrets the outcome, and worries ‘desperately’ about what will happen next
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:41pm, 14 Sep, 2019

Boris Johnson and David Cameron pictured in 2015. Photo: AFP
