SCMP
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK’s Labour Party in turmoil as vote to oust deputy leader Tom Watson ditched amid Brexit disagreements

  • Close ally of Jeremy Corbyn attempted to remove Watson from his post, but the leader stepped in to halt move
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:47am, 22 Sep, 2019

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: AFP
A hearing on the prorogation of parliament at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday. Photo: UK Supreme Court via EPA-EFE
Europe

Boris Johnson could recall parliament if UK Supreme Court decides he unlawfully suspended it as part of Brexit plan

  • But prime minister has not ruled out attempting to suspend parliament again if judges deem his actions illegal
  • Opponents have challenged shutdown, saying Johnson is trying to silence parliament because it is an obstacle to him taking Britain out of EU even without a deal
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:39am, 18 Sep, 2019

A hearing on the prorogation of parliament at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday. Photo: UK Supreme Court via EPA-EFE
