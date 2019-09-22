Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London. Photo: AFP
Europe

British travel giant Thomas Cook desperate for government intervention after company fails to find US$250 million funds to avert collapse

  • The travel agent is facing administration which could potentially trigger Britain’s largest repatriation since World War II
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:46am, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump may have appointed a new national security adviser but it is unlikely to have much effect on US-China relations. Photo: AP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

US-China relations set for more of the same under Donald Trump’s new security adviser

  • Robert O’Brien is not a well-known name in foreign policy circles and when it comes to Beijing, his role is likely to be marginal, Ankit Panda writes
  • John Bolton may have gone but there are still plenty of China hawks whispering in the president’s ear
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 10:37pm, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump may have appointed a new national security adviser but it is unlikely to have much effect on US-China relations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.