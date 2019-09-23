Channels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Heathrow Airport, on his way to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
Europe

Boris Johnson to attend New York UN summit despite Brexit turmoil and uncertainty over suspension of parliament

  • Bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others are likely to be dominated by Brexit
Topic |   Brexit
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 2:35am, 23 Sep, 2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Heathrow Airport, on his way to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough yet

  • The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
  • Johnson’s government claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:44am, 17 Sep, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
