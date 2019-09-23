UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Heathrow Airport, on his way to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
Boris Johnson to attend New York UN summit despite Brexit turmoil and uncertainty over suspension of parliament
- Bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others are likely to be dominated by Brexit
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough yet
- The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
- Johnson’s government claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
